A York vet supplies business has been sold, allowing its founders to retire.

J.A.K Marketing of Sheriff Hutton has now been taken over by the Manchester-based Woodley Equipment Company.

Founded in 1995, the Yorkshire firm grew to have a turnover of around £8.5m.

Woodley Equipment supplies diagnostics equipment for both the animal and human markets. It has three premises in the north-west, plus distribution facilities in the USA.

The deal, for an undisclosed sum, was carried out by major accountancy company Azets.

Kevin Ingram, Chairman and Owner of J.A.K Marketing Ltd said: “Having built J.A.K over the past 27 years, we’re pleased to be able to hand over ownership to a reputable and growing firm which already has vast knowledge of the veterinary supply sector. We look forward to watching the continued growth of J.A.K.”

Mike Wickham, owner and director, Woodley Equipment said: “The deal merges two strong Veterinary supply Companies which supply different product ranges; we share common values and a strong desire to supply the best product solutions to enable Veterinarians to provide the best care to their patients.”

“We believe J.A.K will benefit from Woodley Equipment’s routes to market and likewise. We

expect both companies to experience sustained growth over the coming years.”

Nick Barker, Corporate Finance Director at Azets said: “This deal demonstrates the vibrant business environment in the North.”