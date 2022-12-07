There is no shortage of antibiotics, the Health Secretary has said, as he urged parents to remain vigilant for signs of Strep A.

Steve Barclay said checks within the Department of Health had not revealed an issue with supply of the medicines after the National Pharmacy Association said there were “blips” in the supply chain of liquid penicillin, which is often given to children.

The Government statement came as a Bradford primary school postponed a number of events after Strep A was confirmed.

Mr Barclay said the level of supply was “not a concern at the moment” but stock could be moved around if there was an issue with particular GPs getting supplies.

He told GB News: “We’re in very close contact with our medical suppliers. “They’re under a duty to notify us if there are supply shortages. They have not done so as yet.”

He also told Sky News: “I checked with the team last night – we have an established team in the department that does this on a permanent basis – and they reassured me we have good supply.

“The medical suppliers are required to notify us if they’ve got shortages. Now, sometimes GPs can have particular surges if they’ve got a lot of demand in an area, and that’s quite routine … we can move the stock around our depots.

“As of last night when we checked (with suppliers), they said they could reassure us that they’ve got good stock and were moving that around to meet demand.

“Obviously parents are concerned at the moment because they see the stories.

“One in five children have this – Strep A – naturally, and complications are very rare, but it’s important that we’re vigilant.”

To date, at least nine children across the UK have died from complications caused by the Strep A infection.

The most recent death reported was of Stella-Lilly McCorkindale in Belfast who attended Black Mountain Primary School.

The school has spoken of its “tragic loss” and said “the thoughts of the entire school are with the pupil’s family and friends at this difficult time”.

UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) officials have suggested that a lack of mixing due to the Covid pandemic plus susceptibility in children are probably “bringing forward the normal scarlet fever season” from spring to this side of Christmas.

Dr Colin Brown, deputy director of the UKHSA, suggested on Tuesday the strains were not more severe, adding: “There isn’t something that is particularly new or novel about the bacteria that are causing the infections that we’re seeing at the moment.”

The UKHSA has advised medics to have a low threshold for prescribing antibiotics for children who may be suffering infection linked to Strep A.

On Friday, it said GPs should also “maintain a low threshold for prompt referral” to hospital of any children presenting with persistent or worsening symptoms.

Strep A bacteria can cause many different infections, ranging from minor illnesses to serious and deadly diseases.

They include the skin infection impetigo, scarlet fever and strep throat.

While the vast majority of infections are relatively mild, sometimes the bacteria cause serious and life-threatening invasive Group A Streptococcal disease.

This occurs when the bacteria have invaded parts of the body such as the blood, deep muscle or lungs.

Two of the most severe, but rare, forms of invasive disease are necrotising fasciitis and streptococcal toxic shock syndrome.