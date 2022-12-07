AMBULANCE bosses in Yorkshire say they are working with unions and healthcare groups on plans to ‘keep critical services operational’ during this month’s strike by ambulance staff.

As reported in The Press, almost 1,500 ambulance workers across Yorkshire will walk out for two days of strike action either side of Christmas.

The GMB union says paramedics, emergency care assistants, call handlers and other staff will take part in 24-hour strikes on December 21 and December 28.

But the union stressed it would meet with Yorkshire Ambulance Service managers to discuss requirements for ‘life and limb cover’ to reduce the impact on the most critically ill patients.

In a statement responding to the union’s plans for strike action Nick Smith, executive director of operations at Yorkshire Ambulance Service, said: "Our priority is to ensure we keep patients safe during any industrial action.

“We are working with colleagues across the Trust, our healthcare partners and trade union representatives to put plans in place to keep critical services operational.

“We are currently assessing the possible impact on all of our services and acknowledge the concern and worry that forthcoming industrial action will have on patients, members of the public and our hard-working staff.”

Nurses will also be taking part in industrial action – although not at York Hospital.

Nevertheless, the planned strikes have prompted concern for elderly people and those who rely upon care.

Mike Padgham, chair of the York-based Independent Care Group of care providers, said it was vital that ambulance and health trusts had contingency plans in place to ensure ‘continuity of care’ during strikes.

“As social care providers we have to deal with the practicalities and be aware that if a resident suffers, say, a fall or another injury – an ambulance might not be available,” he said.

“We will hope that the health and ambulance trusts will make contingency plans to ensure a continuity of care.”

But Mr Padgham also called on the government to invest more health and social care.

“For the sake of the country our overall wish, regardless of politics, is that these disputes are resolved quickly as we place the welfare, safety and wellbeing of our care and nursing home residents and our homecare clients first and foremost,” he said.

“It is clear that the health service is suffering, as we are within social care, from a lack of sensible funding.

“NHS staff worked side by side with social care staff during the pandemic and deserve to be rewarded properly for the amazing work they do.

“We have sympathy for health trusts who are up against financial difficulties and the Government has to face up to the fact that greater investment needs to be put into healthcare – both NHS and social care - to properly reward staff and to tackle staff shortages.”

As reported in The Press earlier, York Central MP Rachael Maskell has laid the blame for a ‘winter of discontent’ of looming strike action squarely at the feet of the Government.

She has urged ministers to negotiate a pay strategy with the unions – and to ensure the country’s wealthiest people, including non-doms and ‘oil and gas tycoons’, pay their share.

Her call came as the country faces the prospect of strikes among not only health and ambulance staff, but also rail workers, Royal Mail workers, civil servants and firefighters, amongst others.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has vowed to 'take action to protect the lives and livelihoods of the British public' with 'tough laws' to protect people from strike disruption if union leaders 'continue to be unreasonable'.