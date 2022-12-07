BBC EastEnders star Daniella Westbrook has shared a concerning health update with fans. The former Sam Mitchell actress revealed she has been having seizures which “scared the hell” out of her.

Speaking to her 230k Twitter followers, she said: "I keep passing out and occasionally having seizures… it’s scaring the hell out of me. I know I’m under so much pressure at the moment with my house falling through and trying to get another one rented ASAP with zero joy! But these seizures are draining me."

She added: “I have come on to get some advice from people because I keep passing out and every now and again I am having seizures. I keep getting blackness over this side of my face. I’m sweating hot, burning up but I am freezing cold. And my throat is so bad.

“I can’t get anything to go down. I just keep crying, you know when you are that ill and you just keep crying. I want my mum and I am 49. I don’t know what to do if I should ring an ambulance or not. I don’t want to waste people’s time.”

One social media user replied: "Best visit your doctor, darling. they'll know what tests to do better than any advice from randoms on here x."

Another added: "Go to the doctor love, people are awful on this platform."

The actress first portrayed Sam Mitchell in the long-running BBC soap in 1990 but Kim Medcalf has since reprised the role on Albert Square.

The character has been involved in numerous memorable storylines including being caught up in the death of Dirty Den and having an affair with Jack Branning.