A village north of York can now enjoy game-changing internet speeds after full-fibre broadband was rolled out there.

Delivered as part of the Superfast West Yorkshire and York project typical broadband download speeds have increased from just 16 Mbps to 900 Mbps to 300 homes in Skelton village.

Skelton is the latest rural community to be connected by Quickline under the Superfast West Yorkshire and York programme – a partnership between the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, City of York Council and internet service providers Quickline and Openreach.

Superfast West Yorkshire and York aims to deliver next generation superfast broadband to everyone in West Yorkshire and York. They also bring together other initiatives to address rural access to better internet connectivity.

Charlotte Bowman, of Brecksfield, Skelton, was among the first residents to be connected to Quickline’s full fibre broadband.

Charlotte, an artist and piano teacher who relies on the internet to teach many of her students, said: “Having fast and reliable access to the internet is really important and it was so frustrating when it used to cut out.

“Since Quickline arrived it’s much better and we’re really happy with the service we’re receiving.

“My son is a gamer and also heavily relies on the internet for his studies and for communicating with his friends. Having the service from Quickline has made a major difference.”

Neighbour Richard Holmes said: “I rely on the internet for gaming, as well as for Netflix children’s programmes for my four-year-old son to watch. Since Quickline arrived, the download and upload speeds have improved significantly.

“We constantly use the internet and we can do what we want online at the same time now, which just wasn’t possible before.”

Quickline’s full fibre rollout covers Brecksfield, Church Lane, Orchard View, The Village and Moorlands Road.

The company promises “broadband for the better” by combining fibre and fixed wireless broadband.

Julian Chalk, Quickline’s Head of Enablement and Engagement, says full-fibre broadband promises ‘game-changing’ and significantly improved download speeds, especially for residents in the village who increasingly work from home and had struggled with unreliable connections or slow download speeds.

He added: “Our full fibre broadband offers Skelton villagers a truly transformational experience, opening up so many opportunities in terms of work, entertainment, education and much more.

“We believe passionately that no community should be left behind in terms of broadband provision and we’re delighted to see our services are already making a difference to villagers in Skelton.”

The Superfast West Yorkshire and York programme receives funding from the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development.

For details on Quickline’s services, go to: www.quickline.co.uk

For details on Superfast West Yorkshire and York project, go to: www.connectedyorkshire.co.uk or www.westyorks-ca.gov.uk/projects/superfast-west-yorkshire-and-york-broadband