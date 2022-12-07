A MAJOR redevelopment in York’s City Centre has received a boost.

City planners have renewed a planning application for a seven-storey apartment block in Hungate, known as Block D.

The developers Lendlease and Evans Properties received their Lawful Development Certificate from City of York Council by showing they had started work on the block within three years of them receiving planning approval in 2019.

Work on Block D, which promises 196 flats, was due to start in 2020, but it only began recently. The developers had been given an October 22 deadline for this, under the terms of their planning approval.

A council report said drainage work had begun on the 0.3ha brownfield bounded by Black Horse Lane, Palmer Street, Pound Lane and St John’s Square.

The developers had also, on September 7, paid £77,200 to the city council to cover Section 107 contributions concerning a car club, CCTV and traffic orders.

Overall, Hungate promises more than 1000 flats, plus offices and shops, across eight blocks, covering 4.1ha on the edge of the business and retail core of York.

The scheme, whose first phase was completed in 2009, will see sales of flats in Block D begin in the New Year. There will be 99xone-bed units, 90x2-bed and 7x3-bed units.