An employee-volunteering charity is showing that York cares this Christmas by organising for local businesses to bring some festive cheer to vulnerable residents.

York Cares has launched its annual Christmas Collections campaign where not-for-profit organisations provide a wish list which is then fulfilled by local businesses.

This year the campaign is supporting Door 84, Kyra, Refugee Action York, SASH, The Island and The Spirit of Christmas. The wish lists include toiletries, food, warm clothing, toys and gifts.

Collection points for the donations are at the University of York, and at the offices of Hunter Gee Holroyd, Joseph Rowntree Foundation, Nestle, Portakabin and Torsion Construction, whose employees are amongst those who have committed to fulfilling the wish lists.

Benenden Health have donated £1210 worth of Boots gift vouchers with £250 worth of vouchers being donated directly to both SASH and Door 84.

Lucy Pagliaro, its Engagement and Wellbeing Co-ordinator, said:"As a York based organisation, it is important to us that we give back in our local community and are pleased that we can help these charities and community groups support those who need it during the festive season."

Torsion Construction is donating 190 items including socks, children's toys and selection boxes.

Kelly Wheatley, HR Business Partner,n Group said: "Supporting York Cares is a privilege to us here at Torsion as we mutually work at building communities and bringing those together in York."

The HR Department at the University of York have committed to donating nearly 200 items including food, warm clothing and hot water bottles.

HR director Rachael Millhouse, said: "My colleagues across the whole of our HR Department this year, as they have for many years, feel grateful for the opportunity to help and have pulled together to donate enthusiastically and generously. Thank you to York Cares for coordinating this initiative and we are sending our Christmas wishes to everyone involved."

Aimee Harding, Fundraising Officer, SASH said "We are so grateful for the donations that we receive from York Cares as a lot of the young people that come into our services arrive with nothing. Having just the basics such as a toothbrush and warm clothing is vital to their mental and physical wellbeing."

Holly Hennell, Manager, York Cares said "We know that with the cost of living crisis times are hard for everyone and even more so for the people who these organisations are supporting. We have been overwhelmed by the generosity of our employers and employees and thanks to them we are able to spread some Christmas cheer and hopefully make what can be a difficult time of year a bit easier for some of the city's residents."

For more details about York Cares and how its members support the local community visit www.yorkcares.co.uk