York students struggling with the cost of living are being offered free food and other essentials.

York St John University has opened a ‘YSJ Larder’ where, on production of a student ID card, students can get non-perishable foods, supermarket gift cards, toiletries, household products and stationery free of charge.

They can also get supermarket gift cards will allow them to get fresh food free.

The university says the larder, in the Holgate building in the centre of the University’s main campus on Lord Mayor’s Walk, is now open to all undergraduate and postgraduate students to visit up to once a week.

“All students facing cost-of-living challenges are welcome and encouraged to bring a bag to pick up to 10 items and a supermarket gift card to access fresh produce,” the university says.

The Larder is just the latest initiative to help students struggling with the cost of living, the university says.

Over the past few months it has trebled the size of its student support fund, which provides financial support to students experiencing unexpected financial difficulties, reduced the reducing the cost of food and drink on campus, and subsidised the costs of sports and society membership.

The university’s chief operating officer Rob Hickey said: “Rising inflation and interest rates are affecting living costs for everyone and students are particularly impacted.

“Alongside a range of other measures, we’ve opened the YSJ Larder to do what we can to make sure that no one has to go without the basics.”

Student funding advice team leader Rachel Loftus added: “Unfortunately, we know that the majority of UK students are really worried about the increasing cost of living. We want our students to be able to access food and essentials when they need it most.”

Aimée Yeoman, the president of the university’s students union, said: “The YSJ Larder shows the University’s ongoing commitment to supporting students through the cost-of-living crisis, which is having a huge impact on their time at university.

“The Larder is an excellent initiative which is open to all students to access a wide range of products. If you are in need of anything, I would urge you to please access this service.”

The larder is open on Monday from 12 noon to 3pm; Wednesday from 9am to 12noon; and Friday from 10am to 1pm.

A sign posted inside the door says: “Please help yourself. If you need any fresh food items, please ask for a supermarket gift card.”