YORK could get its first snow of the winter tomorrow as temperatures struggle to rise much above freezing all day.

BBC Weather, in association with MeteoGroup, says there could be light snow showers tomorrow afternoon and again in the evening in York.

A maximum of 1 or 2C is forecast for the city.

Malton is forecast to get heavy sleet and snow showers through tomorrow afternoon and evening.

Friday should be mostly sunny, but again cold.

A yellow warning for ice has also been issued by the Met Office for eastern parts of North Yorkshire.

The warning runs from 6pm today until noon tomorrow, and says: "Some disruption is likely due to icy surfaces - Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces - Probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths."