YORK could get its first snow of the winter tomorrow - and a warning for treacherous ice has also been issued by the Met Office.

BBC Weather, in association with MeteoGroup, says there could be light snow showers tomorrow afternoon and again in the evening in York.

A maximum of 1 or 2C is forecast for the city.

Malton is forecast to get heavy sleet and snow showers through tomorrow afternoon and evening.

Friday should be mostly sunny, but again cold.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for ice in York and across large parts of North Yorkshire.

The York warning runs from 4pm tomorrow until noon on Friday and states: "Some disruption is likely due to icy surfaces. Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces. Probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths."

A similar warning has been issued for Malton for the same period, with a separate one issued for tonight, running from 6pm until noon tomorrow.

Forecasters also say there could be light snow showers tonight in Malton as well as tomorrow, and the showers could be heavy tomorrow afternoon.