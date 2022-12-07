Yet again we read complaints about people in York enjoying themselves (Market crowd ‘like the Tube’, December 3).
I was in the city centre on Saturday lunchtime and evening. I saw a couple of very small hen parties, yet the pubs, cafes, restaurants etc were all very busy. Surely not all these people were tourists?
Can the moaners and scaremongers stay away and leave us locals to enjoy ourselves in a lovely city, which is why a lot of people come here in the first place.
Dave Matthewman, Green Lane, York
