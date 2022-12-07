At least nine children across the UK are believed to have died from an invasive form of Strep A bacteria.

According to data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), cases of scarlet fever are higher than we would typically see at this time of year – 851 cases were reported between November 14-20, compared to an average of 186 for the preceding years.

Scarlet fever is “usually a mild illness, but it is highly infectious”, according to the UKHSA. It’s caused by the bacteria group A streptococci, and on very rare occasions, this bacteria can get into the bloodstream and cause invasive Group A Strep.

The bacteria is spread by contact with an infected person or contact with infected skin lesions.

UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) officials have suggested that a lack of mixing due to the Covid pandemic plus susceptibility in children are probably “bringing forward the normal scarlet fever season” from spring to this side of Christmas.

Downing Street urged parents to be on the “lookout” for symptoms earlier this week after a rise in infections caused by the Strep A bacteria.

Officials said they can “fully understand” that parents are concerned about rising cases but stressed the NHS is “well prepared” for such situations.

Asked about the recent rise in cases, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “We are seeing a higher number of cases of Group A strep this year compared to usual.

“The bacteria we know causes a mild infection which is easily treated with antibiotics and in rare circumstances, it can get into the bloodstream and cause serious illness.

“It is still uncommon, but it’s important parents are on the lookout for symptoms.

“But the NHS is well prepared to deal with situations like this, working with the UK Health Security Agency.”

Online NHS information suggests Strep A infections such as scarlet fever can be treated with the antibiotics penicillin and amoxicillin.

Can adults catch scarlet fever?





Anybody can catch scarlet fever although it is more common in children than adults, with the infection most common in children aged 5 to 15 years old.

Scarlet fever is caused by a bacteria called group A streptococcus and can complicate other skin infections such as chickenpox, when both infections are circulating, as is currently the case.

Scarlet fever symptoms

Scarlet fever is usually a mild illness, but it is highly infectious, so UKHSA is advising parents to be on the lookout for symptoms, which include a sore throat, headache and fever with a characteristic fine, pinkish or red body rash with a sandpapery feel.

What to do if you suspect scarlet fever

If signs of scarlet fever are suspected, it is important to contact your local GP or NHS 111. Early treatment of scarlet fever with antibiotics is important as it helps reduce the risk of complications such as pneumonia and the spread of the infection to others.

How long is scarlet fever contagious?





Children or adults diagnosed with scarlet fever are advised to stay at home until at least 24 hours after the start of antibiotic treatment to avoid spreading the infection to others.