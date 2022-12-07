AMBITIOUS plans to redevelop Coney Street and York's riverside have finally been submitted to the city council.

City-based developer the Helmsley Group seek a major regeneration including the creation of 250,000 sq ft of mixed-use retail, leisure, commercial, residential, student and extensive public realm.

The company's vision also supports the introduction of a boutique, independent retail experience, alongside the creation and rejuvenation of the historic lanes and passageways joining Coney Street and the River Ouse together, helping to make the riverfront accessible to all.

Central to the plans are what the developer calls a "sensitive preservation and rejuvenation of Coney Street’s heritage, in recognition of the vitally important role that the street and riverfront have played across York’s long history."

An artist's impression of the plans (Image: supplied)

The proposals are the realisation of a 50-year ambition to create a riverside walkway, as outlined in the 1969 Esher Report.

Coney Street is the latest project from Helmsley Group, which has been responsible for delivering landmark schemes across the city for the last 42 years, including the Old Fire Station, Westgate and Merchant’s Exchange on the Riverfront.

Max Reeves, development director at Helmsley Group, said: “Since 2019, we have been engaged in a period of careful and strategic site assembly across Coney Street, and have worked with key stakeholders and investors, and most recently with the general public, to develop this vision.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to sensitively regenerate an underappreciated area of York city centre, creating a vibrant community with heritage at its heart. The response to our plans from the York public and stakeholders has been overwhelmingly positive, as evidenced through our engagement exhibition and website feedback, and we look forward to hopefully securing the future of Coney Street not just now, but for generations to come.”

Neil Brown of Vincent & Brown, the architects behind the scheme, added: “The River Ouse and neighbouring Coney Street have played a fundamental role in York’s history since Roman times, and our vision for Coney Street Riverside has looked to this rich past as a means of informing its vibrant future.

An artist's impression of the plans (Image: supplied)

“Through the introduction of new architecture, which complements the area’s unique heritage, we hope that Coney Street Riverside will act as a positive catalyst for city-wide inward investment, and further bolster York’s reputation as a fantastic place to live, work and visit.”

The project team for the scheme includes Helmsley Group, Vincent & Brown, O’Neill Associates, Montagu Evans, Aspect4, Gillespies, Troup Bywaters & Anders, Billinghurst George & Partners, Jane Simpson Access, Knight Frank, DS Emotion and Aberfield Communications.

For more information on Coney Street Riverside, visit: https://coneystreetriverside.co.uk/.

For more information on Helmsley Group, visit: https://helmsley.co.uk/.