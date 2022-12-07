The claims about Drax’s biomass in the letter ‘Well done York Press for publicising damning NRDC report on Drax!’ (Friday November 25) were incorrect.

We have a world-leading sustainable sourcing policy, which ensures that our biomass meets the strict sustainability standards required by Ofgem, the UK government and the EU.

The UN’s IPCC - the world’s leading science-based climate authority, backed by thousands of scientists - restated in its latest report the critical role that sustainable biomass will play in meeting global climate targets.

When sustainable working forests are harvested to produce timber for use in construction, we use what’s left over.

Around 75 per cent of the material used in our pellets is sawdust, chips, and dead and diseased wood that would often instead be burned at the side of the road or landfilled. The rest is wood with no commercial use.

Drax Power Station is critical to Britain’s energy security, generating enough reliable, renewable power for four million homes. Our operations support more than 6,500 jobs in the North too – and we plan to do more.

We aim to invest £2bn in bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS) at Drax Power Station, creating the world’s biggest carbon capture in power project, permanently removing 8million tonnes of CO2 from the atmosphere each year by 2030, whilst creating and supporting 10,000 jobs during construction.

As someone who works at Drax and lives in the area, I am incredibly proud of what we do and I’m excited about the opportunities we are creating for this region.

Bruce Heppenstall, Plant Director, Drax Power Station