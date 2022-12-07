A NEIGHBOUR saved the day when a candle set fire to curtains in a York bedroom.
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said firefighters from York and Huntington were called out to a fire in residential premises in Beech Avenue, York, at just after 5.30pm yesterday.
"The fire to curtains in a first-floor bedroom had been caused by an unattended candle," said a spokesperson.
"On the arrival of crews, the fire had been extinguished by a neighbour.
"Crews made the scene safe and gave advice to the occupant."
