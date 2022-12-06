Twitter users were reporting problems with the social media platform on Tuesday evening.

Although users were able to complain about the issues via the platform, they were not able to load replies to tweets.

According to Down Detector, issues started at around 6 pm on Tuesday.

Problems were recorded by Twitter users across the UK on Down Detector, including in London and Cardiff.

Of the problems reported, 73% relate to the app while 26% relate to the website. A further 2% relates to login.

Is twitter down i cant see the replies — tina (@PJMBEYBI) December 6, 2022

Is Twitter down? Users unable to load tweets and replies

One user took to the social media platform to write: “Is twitter down i cant see the replies”

Another said: guys help is twitter down”

Is Twitter down? I can’t read comments on tweets rn #twitterdown — ##TY ミ★ (@SERVANTSAIHARA) December 6, 2022

A third said: “Is Twitter down? I can’t read comments on tweets rn #twitterdown”

A fourth said: “my twitter is kinda down , nothing is loading”.

Twitter has not yet confirmed it is experiencing problems, at the time of writing.