York is preparing for a second visit by King Charles within a month - only the next regal visitor will be Charles I rather than today's King Charles III.

‘King Charles I Return’ is the alter ego of Daniel Williams, a DJ/producer from Sutton Coldfield.

Daniel spends much of his spare time dressing and acting as the original King Charles - and visiting sites with links to the king, who owned one of the greatest art collections in the world at the time.

He began his quest after a friend noticed a physical resemblance between Daniel and the 17th century monarch, whose clashes with Parliament spiraled into the English Civil War in 1642.

One site with links to Charles I is Sir Thomas Herbert’s House - home of York Gin.

Some historians believe Charles actually stayed in the house. And in any case, Sir Thomas was Groom of the Bedchamber during Charles’ final days before he was beheaded.

Daniel visited the building a couple of years ago - and received such a warm welcome, he is planning a return visit on Saturday December 17, between midday and 3pm - in full 17th century royal regalia.

“When I came to York on King Charles’ trail on a previous visit, something told me to visit the York Gin shop - such an amazing historical building," Daniel said.

"On walking in I was shocked to learn about the building’s links to King Charles. From that day, I knew I had to make a visit and bring the King back to York.

"The King himself loved an occasional beverage and dare say he would have given the royal approval to York Gin. Fit for a King!"

Daniel plans to bring a flourish of colour in his royal outfit on the day - and make a toast to Christmas in York.

During the course of his travels Daniel has visited Stirling Castle in Scotland, Carisbrooke Castle on the Isle of Wight, Althorp House in Northamptonshire and Christchurch Cathedral in Oxford in the character of the king.

He is also writing a book on his travels around the UK as Charles I.