A soldier has died at Catterick Garrison following what the Ministry of Defence calls a ‘non-operational incident’.

Private Joshua Kennington of the Royal Logistic Corps died on November 24.

No details have been revealed, although Private Kennington's commanding officer referred to his death as a 'sudden passing'.

Paying tribute, Lt Col Catherine Masling, CO of 5 Medical regiment, said: “Pte Josh Kennington was a superb soldier with ability beyond his years and a bright future before him.

“He was a true professional, determined to do well whatever the task, and keen to take advantage of everything which the Army has to offer.

“Known to all, and a good friend to many, Pte Kennington was a genuine, kind, and decent person.

“His sudden passing is felt deeply within our Regiment. He was our friend and our comrade. We will miss him, and we will remember him with affection.”

In a statement, Private Kennington’s family said: “Tragically taken from us far too soon, much loved by family and friends, Josh was kind, compassionate, always having time for others and putting them first, constantly striving to push himself to be better.

“He died doing what he loved. Not a goodbye from us, wherever you will be you will always be in our hearts…”

Minister for Defence People, Veterans and Service Families Dr Andrew Murrison said: “It is with deep sadness that I learnt of the death of Private Josh Kennington of 5 Medical Regiment, Royal Logistic Corps.

"He displayed a natural aptitude for soldiering and it’s clear from his colleagues that he was admired and respected by all those he served with, irrespective of their rank.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones at this difficult time.”