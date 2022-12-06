scarlettabbott, an employee engagement consultancy, head-quartered in York, has won Best Performing Agency (small) at The Drum Agency Business Awards 2022.

The Drum Agency Businesses Awards, which celebrate excellence within the marketing, PR, and communications industry, recognise ‘agencies that excel through strong workplace culture, effective management, and excellent performance.’

Up against stiff competition, including previous Drum Awards winners Manifest, scarlettabbott is thrilled to have won on its first entry, following strong financial performance, client wins and team expansion and retention in recent years.

Discussing the consultancy’s achievement, managing director Jeremy Petty said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have won Best Performing Agency. The Drum Awards have long been an ambition for scarlettabbott, and this year felt like the right time to put ourselves forward – we are absolutely elated to have been recognised, particularly as the only employee engagement consultancy in our category.”

The winners were announced at The Drum Awards Festival in London on Monday.