A MAN who grabbed a woman’s nose with his mouth and bit it has been given the maximum sentence that can be passed at York Magistrates' Court.

Joshua James Suter, 31, had a “breath-taking sense of arrogance” in his attitude towards a court order aimed at protecting the woman, district judge Adrian Lower.

Kathryn Walters, prosecuting, said despite being banned from having any contact with the woman or going to her home, he had lived with her for weeks this summer and from late November.

Defence solicitor Craig Robertson said the woman had been telling Suter they should get back together again.

Ms Walters said that on December 5 the couple argued. Suter lunged at the woman and bit her nose.

Suter, who gave his mother’s address in Strensall, pleaded guilty to two breaches of a restraining order and one offence of assault.

It was the seventh time he had been convicted of breaking the order which was made in March 2020 to keep him away from the woman.

“You are well aware of what the restraining order means. You have a breath-taking sense of arrogance,” the district judge told Suter.

“I have listened to the little mitigation given on your behalf.

“The offences are so serious they must be dealt with by an immediate custodial sentence.”

He jailed Suter for a year. By law, no sentence of more than 12 months can be passed at a magistrates’ court. The restraining order remains in place.

Suter has served other prison sentences for breaching the order and was subject to post-prison supervision by the probation service when he committed his latest offences, the court heard.

Mr Robertson said of the couple: “It is a toxic relationship. It works most of the time.

“There are times when it doesn’t and unfortunately Joshua Suter reacts in the way he does.

“He behaved in an improper and violent manner and knows it is custody.”

Ms Walters said both Suter and the woman were at her address when they had argued. He had been staying with her for several weeks.

He had taken her nose in his mouth and bitten it.

The attack had left bite marks and bruising and swelling.

The York-based charity Independent Domestic Abuse Services was supporting the woman.

“She does want the restraining order to stay in place,” said Ms Walters. “She is fully supportive of the order.”

Mr Robertson said Suter used drugs and claimed the woman also did.

For four months, he had lived at his mother’s house to try and distance himself from the woman and not take drugs.

He had full-time work at a local confectioner’s as he did work when not behind bars.