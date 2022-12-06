The Minster Village in York has returned for its second year over the festive period.

Decorative wooden cabins offering food, drinks and gifts and the best place to sit have opened, with admiring views of York Minster.

Without the hustle and bustle of the city centre, visitors can browse the novel range of Yorkshire-made gifts and produce from gins, cheeses and chocolates to Yorkshire’s finest wool cushions and throws.

The team behind The Minster Village has worked with many local businesses to bring their products to The Yorkshire Gift Shop.

The products include shortbread and nibbles from Taste of Yorkshire, Reet Yorkshire Food’s festive trio of jam, marmalade and chutney, Yorkshire Puds with their sticky toffee range of puddings, gins and gin truffles as well as produce from the Wensleydale Creamery and Whitby’s Baytown Coffee Company.

Cosy Christmas gifts from Yorkshire Blankets include throws, cushions, ‘rag’ wreaths and lavender-filled hearts, while Fairfax Distillery & Chocolatiers offer a tantalising range of spirits and scrumptious chocolates.

Promising a refreshing break from shopping, The Village Bar is fully-licensed and offers everything from traditional gluhwein, draught beers and a selection of hot and cold drinks, including fabulous coffee and everyone’s Christmas favourite - hot chocolate with whipped cream and marshmallows.

Nextdoor The Dog Haus has a range of winter warming food, including bratwurst, currywurst and parmesan & truffle fries.

Heated and covered tables promise the perfect place to relax, refuel and listen to the Minster bells.

Since the market was launched last month, businesses have been trading well, though the site has avoided the large crowds seen in Parliament Street.

And with the Christmas Market gaining so much attention, crowds and custom, this is alway why people might need a reminder of an attraction just around the corner.

The Minster Village at York Minster is located by the South Door of York Minster, YO1 7JA, and is open daily right through to Sunday January 8 2023 (except Christmas day) from 10am to 7pm. Entry is free.

The Minster Village is produced by CMJ Events, who are also involved in the York Christmas Market and its Winter Hutte.

Further details on The Minster Village can also be found on social media.

www.facebook/minstervillageyork

www.instagram/minstervillageyork

www.twitter/minstervillage