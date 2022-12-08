A CHRISTMAS tree trail is back at York Minster for a second year following its popularity last year.

A total of 38 Christmas trees have been decorated by charities, primary schools, and local businesses across York and are on public display at the Minster until Thursday, January 5.

Christmas trees in Chapter House, York Minster (Image: Emily Horner)

The organisations, which include Make It York, LNER, National Railway Museum, Changing Lives, J Rymer Funeral Directors,Torque Law, and Refugee Action York, were each given a tree to decorate with signage next to each tree explaining the inspiration behind their designs.

The trail take place indoors this year, and begins at the Minster's Chapter House, and continues through to Lady Chapel and the South Quire Aisle, ending with two prayer trees where visitors can hang their written prayers on a branch.

Torque Law went for a Strictly Come Dancing theme (Image: Emily Horner)

People can vote for their favourite tree. The winning school or charity, chosen by public vote via QR codes, will receive £200, and the winning business will receive £200 to donate to a charity of their choice.

Neil Sanderson, Director of the York Minster Fund, said: “We’re delighted to see the Christmas Tree Festival return for a second year following the success of the 2021 event.

Husthwaite CE Primary School pupils wrote Christmas stories inside the books (Image: Emily Horner)

"Nearly 40 trees are decorated to individual themes, taking inspiration from a range of topics including seasonal stories, nature and festive traditions, and featuring diverse decorations from handcrafted items, to mythical creatures and Yorkshire inspired decorations.

"We hope the event will again spread some seasonal cheer while supporting one of the world’s most magnificent cathedrals.”

The top of LNER's tree (Image: Emily Horner)

Following last year's festival, the trees have been provided by award-wining local company, York Christmas Trees.

Entry is included with general admission (general admission is free for York residents with proof of address).