NEIL SIBSON has emphasised that, against Ossett United, Tadcaster Albion “probably had more chances than we’ve had all season.”

Tadcaster played out a thrilling 0-0 draw with Ossett at the SoTrak Stadium in their latest Pitching In Northern Premier League east game.

Albion had a golden chance to win it in stoppage time through substitute Rob Guilfoyle, but the striker was denied by a brilliant save.

Guilfoyle’s effort was swiftly followed by a chance for Roy Fogarty which, once more, was prevented by the Ossett shot-stopper.

“It was better than the World Cup, wasn’t it?,” Tadcaster joint-manager Sibson chuckled.

“It was an end-to-end game, we’re happy with a draw but we did enough to win it. They had chances as well, but it was a good performance from the lads.

“We’ve probably had more chances in that game than we’ve had all season, if I’m honest.

“We had a gameplan we set out before the game, the lads executed it exactly how we wanted them to.

“We’re very unlucky not to get anything out of it. Ossett, they’re unbeaten under Grant Black so we knew they were going to come here and give us a game.

“We’re pleased with a point at the end. We could have lost it, we could have won it. A point is probably the fair result.”

The draw for the Brewers means that they remain rooted to the bottom of the division table, five points below Shildon, who have three games in hand on Albion.

Next up for Tadcaster is a clash with Long Eaton United away from home on Saturday (3pm kick-off).

Elsewhere, in the Northern Counties East League division one, Selby Town fell to a 5-2 defeat away at Rossington Main.

The deadlock was broken when Manny Kianga, through on goal after an unfortunate deflection, slotted beyond Ben Saynor.

With half time approaching, Danny Deaking doubled Rossington’s lead before the break.

Kianga notched his brace soon after the restart before Declan Slater’s low drive gave Rossington a four-goal lead.

Town finally got their goal through Liam Flanagan, though it came too late for a comeback.

Slater added his second for Rossington and in stoppage time, Conor Qualter scored Selby’s second, a mere consolation.

Next up for Selby is a home clash against Parkgate on Saturday (3pm).

Meanwhile, in the Ebac Northern League division one, Pickering Town fell to a 6-2 defeat away at Carlisle City.

Next up for Pickering, who remain 19th in the table, is an away clash with Northallerton Town on Saturday (3pm).