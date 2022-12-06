Brand new Channel 5 show Beyond The Yorkshire Farm: Reuben and Clive is set to hit TV screens this evening (December 6).

The new show features father and son duo Clive and Reuben Owen as they leave behind the farming life and begin their business venture together.

But with the new show arriving on screens, many will be missing the very popular family show, Our Yorkshire Farm that followed the Owens family.

The documentary followed the lives of the family on their farm as Yorkshire shepherdess Amanda Owen taught the young farmers everything they needed to know to run a farm.

A unique farm led to a unique childhood. Eldest son Reuben has now grown up and is looking to make it on his own.



Beyond The Yorkshire Farm: Reuben and Clive, Tuesday at 9pm on @channel5_tv and My5 📺 pic.twitter.com/6tEXeyGELO — Channel 5 (@channel5_tv) December 3, 2022

However, the show came to the end after Amanda and Clive Owen announced their split after 21 years of marriage earlier this year.

Will Our Yorkshire Farm return?





With the couple announcing their split, it seems unlikely that the show will return.

The series was a massive hit and showed a true insight into the lives of the family at their farm.

But now with the show featuring the father and son duo, there is potential for more shows based on the family as they look after the farm.

What to expect from Channel 5's Beyond the Yorkshire Farm: Reuben & Clive

The new show will follow Clive and Reuben as they leave the Yorkshire Farm and begin their digging business venture together.

According to Radio Times, the first episode will see Reuben tasked to dig a series of wilderness ponds in the village of Langwathby in Cumbria.

But as he struggles with his biggest workload to date, Reuben decides to recruit his girlfriend Sarah and best friend Tom to lend a helping hand

How to watch Beyond the Yorkshire Farm: Reuben & Clive

The new show is set to start on Tuesday, December 6 on Channel 5 with a launch time of 9pm.

The series is expected to have three episodes altogether according to Radio Times.