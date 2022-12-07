A “very dangerous” man is today behind bars after a jury convicted him of throttling a woman and cutting her face by hitting her head against a glass door.

They heard that Joshua William Wright, 26, attacked the woman twice in one evening, then tried to frame her so that he could claim he was defending himself.

Wright claimed he had only acted in self defence. He accused the woman of starting each incident of violence and of behaving “erratically”.

He alleged that she had fetched a knife from his kitchen at the start of the second incident and he had had no intention of harming her when he banged her head against the glass door, only to disarm her.

The jury, after hearing from both, convicted Wright of causing actual bodily harm and wounding with intent.

After the verdicts, Judge Simon Hickey told York Crown Court that although Wright had “considerable difficulties” he had been able to give evidence in a measured and careful way without problems.

“My view of this young man is that he is a very dangerous individual,” the judge said. “Particularly to young women.”

After the second incident and before the police were called, Wright had made a “serious attempt” to frame the woman by passing her a knife and trying to get her to touch it.

“The jury saw through that, as I hope anyone hearing his evidence would have concluded,” said the judge.

He warned the 26-year-old that he faced a long jail term and remanded him in custody.

Wright, of Queen Victoria Street, South Bank, York, denied charges of actual bodily harm, wounding with intent and a rape which the woman alleged happened between the two assaults. The jury acquitted him of rape after he said their sex had been consensual.

Wright has mental health difficulties and there were frequent breaks during the trial for his benefit.

At the beginning of the trial, Michael Morley, prosecuting, said Wright and the woman had met at a bar in central York last year.

Wright had asked her to help him “pull” other girls and then pestered her to walk back to his house with him, the court heard.

Wright denied the “pulling” comment and that the woman had been reluctant to go home with him.

Mr Morley said when they got to Wright’s house, the woman went in solely to wash Wright’s dog, which was muddy. But Wright had persuaded her to stay on the understanding they slept separately.

After Wright tried to throttle her, she secretly recorded a conversation between them on her phone, during which he admitted to harming her and said sorry.

But after the sexual incident, she told him about the recording. He threw the phone against the wall to try and destroy the recording, grabbed her hair and dragged her to the door, the court heard.