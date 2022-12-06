YORK RUFC fell to a 29-19 defeat at Clifton Park against league leaders Billingham in the Regional One North East.

After Billingham kicked the game off, York struggled to retain much possession in the opening stages.

It took just two minutes for the visitors to open the scoring, profiting from some poor York defence.

Their score improved, York had an early challenge to overcome, but looked to battle back strongly.

Enjoying time on the ball in Billingham’s half, York earned a penalty through their pressure.

From the line out, Jonty Atkinson strolled through the visiting defence to score under the posts, though the conversion was missed.

Billingham were swiftly back on the attack. York conceded a penalty, from which Billingham drove forward to score.

Though York maintained their pressure where they could, they struggled to completely breach the Billingham defence.

From a kick to the corner, York did well to defend the rolling maul, but a second kick was enough to undo their efforts as Billingham scored again for a 14-point lead.

York successfully reduced the deficit on the cusp of half time when, after some brilliant work from Tom Woffendin, he broke through for the try.

His score was improved by James Gilman.

York started the second half on the attack, looking to completely get back into the game, but one more found themselves struggling to breach the Billingham defence.

Despite strong efforts from York, their visitors were the next ones to score after a brief visit to York’s 22.

Just moments later, York conceded a penalty and Billingham extended their advantage to 29-12.

Toby Atkin notched the try that York were seeking which, after being improved, reduced the deficit to 10.

Though they continued trying, York were unsuccessful in notching any further tries and fell to defeat.

Next up for York is a clash with Cleckheaton away from home on Saturday.

Elsewhere, in the Regional Two North East, Malton and Norton beat fellow high-flyers Scarborough 17-5 away from home.

Despite their win, Malton have fallen to third after Pontefract’s 38-11 win over Moortown.

Next up for Malton is a clash with Selby at home on Saturday (2.15pm).

Meanwhile in the division, Pocklington fell to a 52-18 defeat at home to Morley.

Pocklington will next take on Old Crossleyans away from home on Saturday.

Selby, meanwhile, were due to play Dronfield at home, but the game was postponed.

Elsewhere, in Counties Four Yorkshire, Nestle Rowntree played host to York RI, the home side winning 27-5.

The victory for Nestle snapped a three-game losing streak, as they moved a point above Hornsea into seventh place.

York RI, meanwhile, saw their own two-game winning run ended with the loss away at Rowntree.

Next up for Nestle is an away game against Aireborough, whereas York RI will be at home to Old Otliensians. Both games will be played on Saturday.