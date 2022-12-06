A man was taken to hospital after he was punched in the face in what police say was a racially aggravated attack in a North Yorkshire car park.

The victim was treated at Scarborough Hospital after he suffered a cut to the nose and disturbed vision.

The incident, which involved a group of men, happened in St Thomas Street car park, in Scarborough, on Sunday, December 4, between 8.55pm and 9.08pm, North Yorkshire Police said.

Police describe one suspect as around 20 years old, 5ft 6in and skinny build with short dark hair.

He was wearing a black jacket with circular logo, blue jeans and dark footwear.

Another suspect is described as 5ft 7in, stocky build, with short dark hair, and wearing a white jumper, black jeans and white shoes.

Officers are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident, anyone who saw the men leaving the scene or anybody who can help identify the suspects, to contact them.

They are also appealing to anyone who may have caught the incident on dashcam or private CCTV to get in touch.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email Nick.Hainsworth@Northyorkshire.police.uk.

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for PC 1080 Nick Hainsworth.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220215078.