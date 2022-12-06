A GROUP of men punched a victim in the face, which sent them to hospital, as part of a racially aggravated assault in a North Yorkshire car park.

North Yorkshire Police report that the victim was treated at Scarborough Hospital after he sustained a cut to the nose and disturbed vision following the assault.

The incident happened in St Thomas Street car park, in Scarborough, on Sunday, December 4, between 8.55pm and 9.08pm.

Police describe one suspect as approximately 20 years old, 5'6" and of skinny build with short dark hair.

He was wearing a black jacket with circular logo, blue jeans and dark footwear.

Another suspect is described as 5' 7", of stocky build, with short dark hair, and wearing a white jumper, black jeans and white shoes.

Officers are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident, the men leaving the scene or can help identify the suspects, to contact them.

They are also appealing to anyone who may have caught the incident on dashcam or private CCTV to get in touch.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email Nick.Hainsworth@Northyorkshire.police.uk.

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 1080 Nick Hainsworth.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220215078.