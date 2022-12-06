A former York pub that became a pop-up cake shop and café looks set to become a jeweller’s.

Ramsden’s Financial Ltd of Middlesborough wants planning permission for internal alterations to shop premises at 10 Stonegate.

If approved, the work would involve constructing partition walls, installing ceilings and shop fittings, plus repainting the shop front, with new signage, on the listed 17th Century building.

Ramsdens, who also have an outlet at 13 Market Street, offers financial services, foreign currency exchange, pawnbroking loans, precious metals buying and selling second hand and new jewellery

The application said: “The above works are considered necessary to provide an efficient working environment for the new occupants business. The security features are necessary due to the expensive jewellery items on sale and the cash required for the foreign exchange facility.”

It added the interior was recently refurbished and no changes are proposed to the upper floors.

From May to July, the site was a pop-up shop and café for Ellie Warburton Cakes, part of the famous Warburton bakery. They said the store closed “sooner than expected” but they “always open on a pop-up basis- to help us learn more about our products.”

Prior to that, the site was for many years the Yorkshire Brewery shop, with the Yorkshire Terrier pub.