POLICE chiefs are set to throw in the towel on a speed camera after admitting it hasn't worked for TEN years.

The controversial 'safety camera' will not be replaced.

The speed camera in Magna Road, Bear Cross, heading towards Poole, was subjected to three separate suspected arson attacks between 2010 and 2012.

It is believed to be the speed camera that has been out of service for the longest time in the country.

North Yorkshire Police currently operates 13 mobile Safety Camera Vehicles.

However, York and the wider county have no fixed speed cameras.

In a Freedom of Information request last year the Force disclosed: "North Yorkshire Police apply National Police Chief Council speed guidelines and the thresholds specified. Therefore we currently enforce 10% +2."

So someone doing 35mph on a stretch of 30mph road could end up with penalty points.

Dorset Police say their old-of-commission camera will not be replaced as it was agreed it would not be included a the country-wide upgrade to digital cameras in 2020.

A spokesman for Dorset Police said: “The static speed camera in Magna Road has previously been the subject of three suspected arson attacks.

Speed camera in Magna Road (Image: Daily Echo)

“This has resulted in the complete loss of the equipment, which has been replaced on two previous occasions.

“Following discussions with local partners, it was agreed that the camera would not be included as part of the county wide upgrade to digital systems and therefore it will not be replaced.”

Around £400,000 was spent by Dorset Police nearly three years ago to overhaul the speed camera systems in the county from wet film cameras to digital.

This included 30 sites capable of facilitating the newer detection cameras, with 20 cameras rotated through those sites.

A speed camera in Barrack Road (Image: Daily Echo)

The digital cameras are capable of covering up to four lanes of traffic and do not require secondary road markings – white lines – to function.

It is not an average speed camera like those on A338 Spur Road from north of Blackwater to Cooper Dean. Instead the camera detects and digitally transmits traffic speed violations using a 4G signal.

The spokesman for the force added: “We remain committed to ensuring motorists drive responsibly in the area and speed enforcement has continued in the vicinity with the deployment of our safety camera vans and patrols by officers from our No Excuse road safety team.”