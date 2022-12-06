A 23-year-old man has been arrested and 102 cannabis plants seized following a police raid on a property in Byram, near Selby.

Police describe the cannabis plants as having a 'significant street value'.

Officers from North Yorkshire Police carried out the raid with a warrant, on Friday morning.

A police spokesperson said: "A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of producing a class-b-drug. He was charged and remanded in custody.

"He appeared at court on Saturday and will next appear on Thursday December 8.

"This was another example of a successful warrant which has taken a large quantity of drugs from our streets."

Police say anyone concerned about drug-related crime in their area or worried that someone may be a victim of drug exploitation should call them on 101 - or 999 in an emergency.

"The police will always listen and if it’s appropriate will use the information you provide us and plan similar operations," the spokesperson said.