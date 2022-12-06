A MOTORCYCLIST has been injured in a crash on a North Yorkshire road.
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said the motorcycle collision happened on the A174 at Sandsend, near Whitby, at 5.45pm yesterday.
It said a crew from Whitby assisted police at the scene, helping with with casualty care.
"The motorcyclist was transported to hospital via road ambulance, suffering neck, back, hip and shoulder pain," it added.
