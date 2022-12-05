York Theatre Royal boss Tom Bird is leaving to take up a new post in early 2023.

He will be taking on the role of chief executive at Sheffield Theatres.

Making the announcement on Twitter today (Monday), Tom, who has been in charge of the York theatre for five years, said he had "loved being at YorkTheatre over the last five years", and was "so grateful to everyone here and in the wider York community for their support".

I'm massively excited to be joining Sheffield Theatres as CEO in the new year. @crucibletheatre @SheffieldLyceum



I've loved being @YorkTheatre over the last 5 years, and I'm so grateful to everyone here and in the wider #York community for their support over that time. https://t.co/Qjr4CNLsos — Tom Bird (@tomwbird) December 5, 2022

Since becoming chief executive at York Theatre Royal in 2017 Tom has overseen the first ever visit of Kyiv City Ballet to the UK; The Travelling Pantomime, a pantomime in every neighbourhood of York; and the theatre's first co-production with the National Theatre, Wise Children’s Wuthering Heights.

Ann Green, chair of York Theatre Royal, said: “Having brought a new lease of life to York Theatre Royal, Tom became a champion of cultural life in York over the five years he has been in post. We have much to thank him for and we all wish him all the very best in his new role at Sheffield Theatres.”

On his appointment, Tom added: “I am totally thrilled to be joining Sheffield Theatres as chief executive. For many years, I’ve admired these daring and beautiful theatres, and the wonderful city they’re at the heart of. I can’t wait to work with Rob, Bookey and the whole of Sheffield’s exceptional team.

"York Theatre Royal has been such a special part of my life. I’m enormously grateful to everyone at this outstanding theatre, and the wider community, for their support over the last five years.”

Tom Bird, inset, and York Theatre Royal (Image: Staff)

Robert Hastie, artistic director of Sheffield Theatres, said: “Tom Bird joining Sheffield Theatres as chief executive is great news. He brings a wealth of experience, most recently with our fellow Yorkshire theatre, York Theatre Royal, where he has led with ambition and aplomb. I can’t wait to work alongside him in Sheffield.”