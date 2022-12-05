Campaign for Real Ale members from York have awarded a pub near Pocklington their Autumn Pub of the Season.

The Fleece Inn at Bishop Wilton received the recognition from members for its consistently good real ale.

York CAMRA Member Marcus Hodgson says he has always been impressed by the beer choice, quality and warmth of welcome at the pub.

Since Louise Downs and husband Russell took over the pub nearly seven years ago, the beers have increased, always having a dark ale. As a Free House, there is always a Locale on, plus beers from further afield.

Marcus continued: “But the main reason for this well-deserved Country Pub of the Season is that the Fleece is a massive community hub of a pub that both locals and visitors witness all the time, a fantastically family run establishment that supports local teams and organisations with superb food also.

“This was exemplified during the pandemic when meals were prepared by the family for the elderly, vulnerable, key workers and anyone that needed it.”



He added: “This is a superb shining example of what CAMRA really calls a community

pub and a true asset to the village and area.”

Louise confirms the Fleece Inn is a community pub offering home-made cooked food, with quizzes, live music and husband Russell keeps the beers well.

She told the Press: “We are a family business. My daughter and son work for us too. We are part of the community.”

Last month, the town pub of the season was the Phoenix in York.