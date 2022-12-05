A ROAD in a North Yorkshire town has been blocked by a serious crash this evening.
North Yorkshire Police tweeted that the collision had happened on the A174 at Sandsend, near Whitby.
It said officers were at the scene and the road was currently closed at East Row Bridge while emergency services worked at the scene.
"Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible," it added.
