CHRISTMAS is officially underway in a North Yorkshire town.

Destination Harrogate has launched Christmas festivities, with Harrogate Christmas Fayre open for business and Destination Christmas in full swing.

VIP guests and Christmassy characters gathered together in the heart of the spa town for Friday’s launch, on the opening day of Harrogate Christmas Fayre.

Organisers said the Christmas market is at full capacity for traders, offering a "bigger and better festive experience for residents and visitors", and runs until Sunday, December 11.

Attractions at Harrogate Christmas Fayre include a giant selfie wreath, made from real foliage and using low energy bulbs, and a giant Ferris Wheel offering views of the surrounding area.

Mayor of Harrogate, Cllr Victoria Oldham, enjoyed the inaugural ride on the Giant Ferris Wheel and a community choir organised by Enchantica's sang festive carols.

The giant selfie wreath, made from real foliage and using low energy bulbs (Image: supplied)

Father Christmas, Tinsel the elf and pantomime characters Wishee Washee and Widow Twankey from Harrogate Theatre’s 'Aladdin' greeted passengers on the Candy Cane Express and took a ride with them down to Crescent Gardens, the home of Harrogate Ice Rink and winter wonderland village.

Guests were then able to take to the ice at the outdoor rink, which, together with the other Christmas attractions at Crescent Gardens, will be in place until January 3, 2023.

John McGivern, destination events manager for Destination Harrogate, said: “It’s been an awesome launch day and it was good to see our partners and stakeholders, with whom we’ve been working on the Destination Christmas campaign, come along today to celebrate the fruits of all our labour.

“Through fantastic collaboration with them for this campaign, we can all look forward to a great festive season across the Harrogate district, offering a great boost to our visitor economy, as residents as well as those who’ve travelled to be here make Harrogate their Christmas destination.

“Harrogate is officially Destination Christmas!”

The giant Ferris wheel (Image: supplied)

Leader of Harrogate Borough Council, Councillor Richard Cooper, said: “I’m absolutely delighted that the opening weekend of the second Destination Christmas event in Harrogate town centre has once again been a roaring success.

“Residents and visitors have flocked to the town to enjoy the market and entertainment, as well as our existing high-street businesses, and you can see from people’s faces that Christmas is well and truly here.

“This wouldn’t have been possible if it wasn’t for the hard work and determination of Destination Harrogate and our partners, such as Harrogate BID and the market providers, to bring people to the town.

“Events like these, and some of the marvellous attractions we have on offer, show why Harrogate is such a great destination.”