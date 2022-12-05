A FORMER York Community Pride sporting hero award winner has died, aged 93.

Frank Stones, who was successful in the 2011 awards, died in York Hospital on November 2 following a short illness.

Frank's dedication to sport spanned over eight decades. He was a local football referee and cricketer, playing on the Knavesmire for Alliance (now Clifton Alliance), but when his playing career was cut short in 1958 with an ankle injury, he joined the York & District Saturday Cricket League - now York Vale League - committee.

In 1977, he was appointed chairman before standing down to succeed league president, Guy Mitchell, when the well known local sports outfitter died in 2013.

Current York Vale League chairman, Shane Hargrave, said: “Frank Stones was a magnificent ambassador for the league and his enthusiasm for grass roots cricket will be greatly missed. We extend our condolences to his son Graeme at this sad time.”

Frank's wife Pat died earlier this year and his eldest son Kevin died in 2018.

David Harrison taken at the York Vale League annual awards last September