DRIVERS are being urged to beware an apparent oil or fuel spill on the A64 near York.
North Yorkshire Police tweeted that there appeared to be oil or fuel along the eastbound road between Hopgrove roundabout and Barton Hill.
"If you're using this route please take extra care, especially if you're on a motorcycle,"they added.
