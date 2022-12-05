POLICE are urging drivers to be careful after an oil spill on a major North Yorkshire road.
North Yorkshire Police has confirmed that there appears to be oil or fuel along the road eastbound between the Hopgrove roundabout and Barton Hill.
A spokesperson for the force added: “If you're using this route please take extra care, especially if you're on a motorcycle.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article