POLICE are urging drivers to be careful after an oil spill on a major North Yorkshire road.

North Yorkshire Police has confirmed that there appears to be oil or fuel along the road eastbound between the Hopgrove roundabout and Barton Hill.

A spokesperson for the force added: “If you're using this route please take extra care, especially if you're on a motorcycle.”

The road where the oil spill has occurred (Image: North Yorkshire Police)