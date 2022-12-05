YORK City’s clash with Woking will remain a 3pm kick-off, despite the Vanarama National League’s offer for teams to alter kick-off times.

The National League will allow changes to kick-off times for fixtures due to be played this Saturday.

The guidance comes after a number of fifth tier clubs contacted the league regarding concerns about a clash of games.

In the World Cup, England will take on France in the quarter-finals on Saturday, with kick-off at 7pm.

The Three Lions’ game, though kicking off later than National League fixtures, will be played as many fans are travelling home from matches.

An official statement read: “The League have been contacted by a number of clubs regarding concerns about a clash with National League fixtures and England’s World Cup quarter-final being played on Saturday with France, albeit at different kick off times.

“The National League will not be issuing blanket rearrangements for every fixture but will be happy to accommodate requests from clubs to amend kick-off times providing both clubs agree on such.

“Any clubs wishing to amend their kick-off times will need to make a request to the League by Tuesday at 4pm.

“Any clubs wishing not to amend kick-off time will go ahead with their scheduled time.”

York City are due to play Woking away on Saturday (3pm), one of several long journeys this season for the team.

Following board discussions, Woking have decided that the game will remain a 3pm kick off.

After their impressive 1-1 draw against Wrexham at the weekend, York enter the game with a strong platform to build on.

Their clash with Woking will be the Minstermen’s first game under the charge of new manager David Webb.

Webb was announced as the permanent successor to John Askey last week, taking over from the interim charge of Tim Ryan.

Under Ryan, York picked up one point from nine in three games, though had strong showings in each of the matches.