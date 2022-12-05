SCORES of properties in two communities have been hit by power cuts today.

Northern Powergrid said 80 premises had lost their electricity in Nawton and Beadlam, near Helmsley, caused by an unexpected problem with cables or equipment serving the area.

It estimated supplies would not be restored until 7pm this evening.

Another 90 properties have been hit by a power cut in parts of Pocklington.

The company said it had had to switch off the power for safety purposes whilst its engineers worked on cables and equipment serving the area.

It estimated supplies would be restored by 4.45 pm, asdding: "We appreciate your patience and understanding."