SCORES of properties in villages south of York have been hit by a major power cut this evening.

Northern Powergrid said 180 premises in Copmanthorpe and Acaster Malbis had been affected by an unexpected problem with cables or equipment serving the area.

It estimated supplies would be restored by midnight.

The company was hit by two other power cuts earlier today.

Eighty premises lost their electricity in Nawton and Beadlam, near Helmsley, and another 90 properties in parts of Pocklington, but supplies were restored by late afternoon.