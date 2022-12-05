A YORK pub and its customers have paid tribute to a 'dear friend and colleague' who died after falling from a York city centre rooftop.

Staff at the Fox & Roman pub and restaurant in Tadcaster Road, Dringhouses, said on Facebook that they were 'all consumed with grief' following the death of shift supervisor Joel Matthew Addyman, 20, of Dringhouses, and said he was going to be 'sorely missed.'

An inquest opened today into Joel's death, which followed an incident in the early hours on November 23 in High Ousegate, which led to the busy shopping street being cordoned off by police for several hours.

The inquest heard that Joel had climbed on to the roof of a building and was injured when he fell to the ground.

The former All Saints Roman Catholic |School pupil was taken to York Hospital but died there of a 'traumatic brain injury.'

The hearing was adjourned to a later date, when a full inquest will be held.

The pub's team posted on Facebook that they had 'unexpectedly lost our dear friend & colleague, Joel Addyman.'

They said: "Although we are all consumed with grief at the moment, we are extremely grateful for the time we had with him.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time.

"Rest in peace Joel, we will miss you."

Dozens of customers took to the pub's Facebook page to say how much they also would miss Joel, with one posting: "He’s going to be sorely missed. Joel always found time to have a quick chat and fuss our dogs. We are proud to have known him. Our thoughts are with his family and friends."

Another said: "So sad, hope you have found your peace, young man. Made our evening that night when you were working, You never truly know how someone is feeling. Rip Joel. Thoughts with your family and friends."

A third customer said: "So very sorry for your loss, he was lovely whenever I’ve been in."

Other comments included: "He was such a kind-hearted man and loved by so many, he will be missed," "Devastated. Lost for words. Our sincere condolences," and "Thoughts and prayers to Joel’s family and work colleagues. Very sad. He was always so lovely when he served us."

A woman posted an appeal for men to let people know if they're depressed, saying: "So unbelievably sad, please lads, please tell someone if you're feeling down,' while a former fellow school pupil said:"RIP. Was always a laugh at school, heartbreaking news."

Joel's mother also posted a message, thanking everyone for their thoughts and prayers.