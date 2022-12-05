FORMER Heworth junior Marcus Walker has joined Betfred Championship side Newcastle Thunder on a one-year deal.

Walker was part of the set-up at Heworth for two years before joining Super League side Hull FC.

The utility back made one appearance for their top-flight side before moving to Whitehaven on loan for the remainder of the 2022 season.

He made 13 appearances for Whitehaven, notching one try in those games.

“I’m over the moon to have signed with a great club in a great city,” enthused Walker.

“There’s a great bunch of lads here and I’m looking forward to ripping into a successful season.

“I feel like I’ve got a lot to show this year and can’t wait to get started.”

Newcastle finished 12th in the Championship last season, one place and eight points above the relegation zone.

Earlier this year, former York Knights head coach Chris Thorman was appointed head coach of Newcastle.

“Marcus spent last season on loan at Whitehaven, so he’s proven Championship quality and I know he’s only going to get better,” noted Thorman.

“He provides a bit of cover in that he can play centre, on the wing or at full back. He even played junior rugby in the halves, so he definitely offers that utility value.

“He’s another lad that ticks all the boxes for us. He’s a great kid and has a great attitude towards his craft and profession.”