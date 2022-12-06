A STUNNING Christmas service with a candlelit procession has been staged at York Minster.

The atmospheric Sankta Lucia service - a traditional Swedish tradition - celebrated the bringer of light during the long darkness of winter.

Now in its ninth year, the procession and carols for all the family took place at the Minster on the evening of Friday, December 2.

The service was run as a partnership between York Minster and York Anglo-Scandinavian Society (YASS).

Clara Nordin during the Festival of Light at York Minster. Picture: PA

In Sweden, Lucia is one of the most significant traditions in the calendar – a powerful symbol and celebration of light and an integral part of the Advent season.

The celebration of Sankta Lucia is based on the bravery and martyrdom of a young Sicilian girl – St Lucy – who died in the early fourth century. Her name and story reached Sweden along with Christianity, and she remained popular even after the Reformation as the bringer of light during the long darkness of winter.

Crowds flock to York city centre on the first weekend of December

Pernilla Tweddle of York Anglo Scandinavian Society said: “The Swedish tradition of Sankta Lucia is celebrated in churches, schools, workplaces and homes throughout Scandinavia every year.

Clara Nordin wears a crown of candles. Picture: PA

"This heart-warming tradition is now a firm fixture in the York December calendar which we’re thrilled about. It’s a very atmospheric way to welcome in the Christmas season in the magnificent York Minster.”

This year’s service featured the London Nordic Choir, who formed the procession which entered the Nave singing the traditional Lucia song. The singers were all dressed in white gowns and carried candles, with Lucia herself as the focal point, wearing a crown of candles and a red ribbon around her waist.

Clara Nordin. Picture: PA

A collection was held at the end of the service with proceeds going to York Minster, YASS and the CoScan Trust Fund, which annually awards grants to young British people to travel and connect with the Nordic countries.