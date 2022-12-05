Plans for 21 homes in a village west of York have been approved – four months after they were rejected because of their impact on the green belt.

Mulgrave Properties resubmitted their application to build a mix of two, three and four bed homes – with six of those classed as affordable – on land to the east of Middlewood Close in Rufforth.

Although the site is within York’s green belt boundary, it has been allocated for housing in the draft Local Plan.

But since the application was last examined by councillors in August, the green belt elements of the Local Plan have been the subject of an examination by government planning inspectors.

No objections were raised during that process as to whether the patch of land in question should be included in the Local Plan.

Mulgrave Properties has also submitted an appeal to the planning inspector regarding the initial refusal.

Several residents objected to the new homes, including Daniel Russell, who runs a private horse riding track next to the planned development.

He said: “You cannot ride a horse next to somebody’s garden when they could kick a ball over, they could start a lawn mower or run a hedge trimmer at any point.”

Rufforth resident Catherine Martin said: “People who are lucky enough to own green belt land are the custodians of the land and should be protecting it for future generations.”

Ian Martin added: “I think the concern is that if we start developing on green belt that sets a precedent for future development within the village.”

Backing officers’ recommendation to approve the plans, Cllr Nigel Ayre said: “It doesn’t set a precedent for any of the green belt sites in the city other than those which have been included in the emerging Local Plan as housing allocations.

“I don’t think we would be able to defend this appeal at the same time that we’re arguing to the planning inspector, this is the most appropriate site for housing development.

He added: “I think the approach we’re taking would actually protect the village more than damage it.”

Cllr Michael Pavlovic said: “This site, amongst all the other sites, did go to the phase four hearings in September.

“There were no representations to take it out and that means that, as and when that plan is adopted, this will be a housing development site.

“There are no defensible planning grounds for it to be refused.”