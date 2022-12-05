A popular York attraction is gearing up for Christmas with a range of festive activities.

The Web Adventure Park, based off Wigginton Road in York, is promising a day of unforgettable festive fun for all the family with its spectacular Christmas Festival, including the opportunity to meet real reindeers Donner and Blitzen.

With twinkling lights, Christmas trees and a magical grotto, families can enjoy a special visit to meet Father Christmas and his elves, with a special gift given to each child.

Offering indoor and outdoor activities suitable for all the family, the Christmas Grotto Experience includes unlimited rides on all twelve Christmas Fairground rides, including the popular Double Carousel, the Helter-Skelter, the Ferris Wheel and the Pony Express.

Visitors can also enjoy the fun packed festive shows from ‘Dazzling Darren’ and the Elf Academy and access to its huge indoor play area with separate areas suitable for both babies and older children.

For the young ones, the ‘Toddle into Christmas’ event is available every Wednesday to -Friday throughout December before the schools break up.

This special off peak, midweek ticket is a great opportunity for the Toddlers to enjoy the park with others of the same age. These sessions are available from December 7 - 9 and December 14 – 16..

The Christmas Festival began last weekend (December 3-4) and takes place again this coming weekend, plus every day during December 17-24, from 9.30am.

Families are invited to stay all day to enjoy the fun, and a café is available on site offering both hot and cold food.

Meet and greets with Father Christmas must be booked online, where you can select an allocated thirty-minute time slot.

John Lowery, Director of Operations, Adventure Parks said: “We’re thrilled to be providing unlimited rides on all twelve fairground rides, bringing the true magic of Christmas to the Park again this year”

"With meet and greets with Father Christmas, his real reindeer, indoor and outdoor activities, and food and drink, there really is something for all the family to enjoy this Christmas. We are looking forward to welcoming more families over the next few weeks to enjoy the rides, the entertainment and all the park has to offer!”

Tickets for the Christmas Festival sessions are priced at £18 per adult and £25 per child (£22 for child under 0.9m / £10 for Under 1s) and are available to be purchased online at www.webadventurepark.co.uk.

A café and free car parking is also available onsite.

Tickets for the ‘Toddle into Christmas’ sessions are priced at £8 per adult and £14.50 per child (£10 for Under 1s).