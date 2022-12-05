A WOMAN who died after her car collided with a bus on a York road has been identified as Lynn Jessop as an inquest opened into her death.

The 53-year-old from Strensall was involved in a crash with a single decker bus in Huntington Road, near the junction with Yearsley Grove, on the evening of November 21.

The inquest heard that she was taken to York Hospital but died there as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

The inquest was adjourned to a later date.

The Press reported at the time of the crash that a black Renault Clio heading out of York collided with a bus travelling in the opposite direction at about 9.50pm.

The woman was said to be the sole occupant of the Clio.

North Yorkshire Police appealed to anyone who either saw the black Clio prior to the collision or witnessed the incident to contact the force, along with anyone with dashcam or doorbell footage of the Clio or bus travelling along Huntington Road.