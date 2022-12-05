City planners are backing an application for a Multi Use Games Area Pitch at a York school, despite opposition from Sport England.

Fishergate Primary School seeks to erect a facility measuring 20m by 15m with 2m high fencing around its perimeter at the rear of the school in Escrick Street.

A report for a meeting of City of York’s Planning Committee recommends the scheme be referred to the Secretary of State for approval.

The report said the application is of typical design for such a facility and will not look out of place in a school setting. The council has not received complaints from similar MUGA developments, and the site is an established school where a level of noise is expected.

Sport England objects, saying the proposal does not meet FA standards for a football pitch and it would result in the loss of a 7v7 football pitch.

Council planners, however, say its all-weather surfacing would allow for use during winter.

“As such, it is considered that the MUGA would provide alternative sports and recreational provision, the benefits of which would outweigh the loss of a small area of grass playing field,” they added.