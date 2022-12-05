A new music venue is recommended for approval on the site of the former Fibbers nightclub in Toft green.

City of York Planners are backing plans for a scheme involving the demolition of buildings which contained the club, which closed in 2020, with the erection of a new music venue on the ground floor and offices above.

The amended plans, which come before councillors on Thursday, have been scaled down in the face of opposition due to the venue’s location near the historic Micklegate House.

However, whilst believing the design is ‘out of scale’ to the area, the York Civic Trust has no objection to the development of the site, which faced squatters last year.

A report prepared for Thursday’s meeting of planning committee notes the current proposals will cover 266m2 for the music venue, instead of the former club’s 291m2, and the office space will total 788m2 over three floors.

Council planners have commented: “The initial scheme was over dominant and did erode its contribution to the character of the Conservation Area. The amended scheme is similarly much more respectful and restores the physical relationship within the built frontage.”

They add the Grade A offices proposed, would help meet a local need and office space provision meets 2018 Local Plan policy.

The planners continued: “In terms of public benefits arising from the proposal, the existing structure has been poorly maintained and its deteriorating condition is of itself harming the setting of the neighbouring building. Its internal layout and need for extensive refurbishment makes reasonable use of the existing building unlikely.”

“The scheme would lead to the provision of Grade A office space which is in short supply within the City Centre and the surrounding areas. It would also lead to the re-provision of a music venue in a more appropriate form and with improved management of the site.

“On this basis, it is considered that those public benefits clearly outweigh the less than substantial harm that the proposal as amended would give rise to.”

In a separate letter to city planners, Richard Craig of Jimmy’s (Toft Green), who would operate the music venue, speak of their success in running other venues in Manchester and Liverpool.

Richard said: “As an experienced family operated business, Jimmy’s has a passion to support established and emerging talent to deliver a great night out in what has become the go‐to place for an authentic Rock ‘n’ Roll atmosphere in Manchester & Liverpool. We aim to provide the same music experience at the Toft Green venue in York.”

He noted how the former nightclub ‘leaked’ noise and water. The new scheme would feature ‘state-of-the-art noise insulation’ and a management plan to tackle disturbance to neighbours, including the nearby Hampton By Hilton Hotel.

Furthermore, Jimmy’s directors have been resident in York since 1991 and wish to be ‘good neighbours’ whilst maintaining the longstanding use of the site, the letter added.